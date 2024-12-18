BUZZ: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab postponed amid news of his injury on Fauji sets?

Prabhas’s exciting lineup of films at the moment includes the Rebel star trying out the romantic horror-comedy genre for the first time with The Raja Saab. The film directed by Maruthi has already grabbed considerable attention with its first few glimpses, motion teaser and the striking new look pulled off by Prabhas.

And now, it seems the latest update surrounding the film is likely to dampen the excitement of the fans about it.

If recent reports are to be believed, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has been postponed from its previously fixed release date of April 10, 2025. While there is yet to be any official confirmation made on the news, the buzz surrounding the reports suggests that the shooting of the movie is still not completed.

Moreover, other reports suggest that the makers of the film are also backing several other projects around the same time. Therefore, to avoid a clash of their films at the box office, the Prabhas starrer might be pushed back to a later date.

After news about Prabhas getting a sprain on the sets of his other film Fauji surfaced, it is also speculated that it has caused a domino effect of slight delay on his other projects as well.

In this regard, a new release date is expected to be announced soon by the makers.

While an official statement is still awaited on the reports of postponement, meanwhile Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film Jack, backed by the same production house People Media Factory as that of the Prabhas starrer, has now taken up the April 10, 2025 slot.

Speaking about Prabhas’ other projects, his last release Kalki 2898 AD is now set to achieve a new feat and premiere in Japan on January 3.

The actor who is currently busy shooting in Hanu Raghavapudi’s war drama Fauji, also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit lined up next. Moreover, he would also make a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa.

