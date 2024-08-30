Coolie: Makers of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj action-thriller unveils first look of Shruti Haasan as Preethi

The makers of Coolie have finally dropped the first look of Shruti Haasan from the Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj!

By Goutham S
Published on Aug 30, 2024  |  05:32 PM IST |  656
Rajinikanth is currently filming for his next movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As the official announcements about the cast are being made, the makers have dropped the first look of Shruti Haasan from the film.

The new poster featuring the young actress gives off fierce energy to her character and officially marks her entry into the movie. Making the official post, Lokesh penned the caption, “Kicked to have Shruti Haasan joining the cast of Coolie as Preethi.”

Check out the official post here:


Credits: X (Lokesh Kanagaraj)
