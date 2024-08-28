Amid clash with Kanguva, has Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan completed its shooting schedule? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth’s next film Vettaiyan grabbed a lot of attention after its release date- October 10, 2024, clashed with Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva. While both the films are headlined by two of the icons in South cinema, fans have been speculating an adverse reaction to either of the projects due to the same-day release.

And now, it seems the crew of Vettaiyan is speeding towards the release and has already completed its shooting.

In a picture that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), the entire crew of Vettaiyaan posed for a happy picture after completing 148 days’ worth of shooting schedule for the massive entertainer. While none of the actors were present in the frame, the happy faces of each one of the crew members indicated that their hard work paid off well.

A few days back, rumors were rife that in the wake of clashing with Vettaiyan at the box office, the makers of Suriya’s Kanguva had decided to postpone their release. In place of October 10, 2024, they were reportedly eyeing a new release date of October 31, 2024, which is Diwali. However, no confirmation on the matter has been yet obtained from the makers.

Well, it was on August 19, 2024, when Vettaiyan’s makers Lyca Productions dropped the release date of the movie in a scintillating new poster featuring none other than Thalaiva himself. The film locked in on October 10 as well, thereby indicating a direct clash with Kanguva.

Advertisement

Coming back to the film, besides Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan stars some of the most prominent names from the pan-Indian film world, which would surely captivate audiences in no time.

This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and many others.

Another tenet of excitement for the film among the audience is Rajinikanth, who will be returning in his epic role as a police officer in the movie. Multiple reports suggest that the actor would be essaying the character of a retired cop who ventures to unravel a dark and mysterious case.

ALSO READ: Dhanush’s son Yatra makes cinematic debut; here's how he contributed to his father's third directorial NEEK