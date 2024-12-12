Coolie's Chikitu Vibe Teaser OUT: Rajinikanth returns in a fun and energetic avatar; Anirudh Ravichander and TR combo wins

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday on December 12, 2024, and the makers have unveiled a glimpse from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie. The less-than-one-minute promo features the superstar in a fun avatar, dancing his heart out!

The glimpse, titled Chikitu Vibe, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Silambarasan TR’s father and actor T. Rajendar providing the vocals. Additionally, Arivu and Anirudh have also lent their voices to the song.

See the glimpse Chikitu Vibe from Rajinikanth’s Coolie:

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has been creating quite the buzz ever since it was announced earlier this year. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, unveiled its title with a teaser that showcased the superstar in a power-packed avatar, unleashing total havoc with his swag-filled action moves.

Currently, the movie is being shot in Jaipur, and it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Aamir has already joined the shoot in the city. Additionally, it is speculated that Aamir Khan may collaborate with director Lokesh for another project, though this has yet to be confirmed.

With Coolie boasting a star-studded cast that includes Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, it has also been announced that Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao will appear in key roles alongside the superstar. Furthermore, the film has roped in talented actors such as Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan earlier this year. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie told the gripping story of an IPS officer who sets out to investigate and encounter a criminal involved in a heinous crime. However, the plot takes a dark turn when he discovers the shocking truth behind the case and the real culprit, forcing him to reevaluate his approach to justice.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, Vettaiyan also featured an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and several others in significant roles.

Additionally, Rajinikanth is expected to reunite with director Nelson for a sequel to their 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

