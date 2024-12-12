Rajinikanth turns 74: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Thalapathy Vijay, and more celebs shower birthday love on Thalaivar

Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 74th birthday, fans from around the world are sending their best wishes to the legendary actor. Celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Thalapathy Vijay, have also penned heartfelt notes for Thalaivar on his special day.

Haasan wrote in Tamil, which loosely translates to "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more successes; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long!"

Take a look at his note below:

Mohanlal also extended his heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth on his birthday. He expressed admiration for the actor's inspiring journey both on and off the screen. He wished Thalaivar good health and countless moments of joy.

"Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect," Mohanlal wrote.

Take a look at his note below:

Thalapathy Vijay showered birthday love on Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday and prayed for his long life. He wrote in Tamil, which loosely translated to, "Dear and respected superstar, Mr. Rajinikanth. I wish them a very happy birthday. I pray to God to give you good health and long life."

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also penned a sweet note for Rajinikanth on his birthday. He called him a close friend and praised Thalaivar for impressing fans of all ages with his acting and style. Stalin wished him more success in the film industry. He also wished him peace and happiness.

Advertisement

Take a look at their wishes below:

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, extended his warm wishes to Thalaivar as he turned a year older today. He wrote, "Wishing my dear friend, the legendary superstar @rajinikanth, a very happy birthday! May he be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavours."

Take a look at his note below:

Meanwhile, fans across the country are celebrating Rajinikanth's birthday with utmost zeal today, December 12. On the work front, he will feature in films including Coolie and Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: Jailer X Breaking Bad-inspired posters of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff leave fans excited for Jailer 2