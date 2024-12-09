EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan in Jaipur for a 10-day shoot of Coolie; details inside

Rajinikanth is all prepped for the shoot of Coolie in Jaipur, as the superstar recently reached his destination. According to our sources, the actor is set to shoot in the city for 10 days, during which Aamir Khan is also expected to share the screen with him in a cameo appearance.

As the shoot for Coolie progresses at a rapid pace, we at Pinkvilla have also learned that the PK actor is set to collaborate on another film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj soon.

Watch Rajinikanth reaching Jaipur here:

Over the past months, several reports have been going around that Aamir Khan might be sharing the big screen with superstar Rajinikanth once again after 29 years. Now, it seems that the same is shaping out to be true with an official confirmation pending.

As per ongoing rumors, there is speculation that an official announcement of the same or a special gift from the makers of Coolie might arrive on December 12, 2024, coinciding with the superstar’s 74th birthday. However, the confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Furthermore, speculations about Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj had been going around for a while as well. Initially, it was reported by us exclusively that the duo had been in discussions about a project earlier. Now, it seems more likely that such a collaboration might take place in the future soon.

Moving ahead, Aamir Khan is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie called Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. The Hindi-language sports drama film is said to be based on the 2018 Spanish movie, Champions directed by Javier Fesser. The Aamir Khan starrer also features Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady and is also set to serve as the spiritual sequel to the iconic film Taare Zameen Par.

On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in the lead role for the film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The multistarrer cop action-drama featured the actor as an IPS officer alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more.

Now, the actor is filming for the movie Coolie, which is likely to release Summer of 2025. The movie also has actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and many more in key roles.

