Did you know Karthik Subbaraj initially narrated his films Jigarthanda DoubleX and Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan to Rajinikanth?

Karthik Subbaraj, who recently wrapped his film, tentatively called Suriya 44, revealed in an interview how he initially narrated the ideas of Jigarthanda DoubleX and Mahaan to Rajinikanth.

During a chat with SS Music, the ace director said, “I had initially pitched the idea of Jigarthanda DoubleX after Petta, but it was at a very basic level. After watching the movie he asked me why I didn’t tell the story to him and I said I already narrated it to him but it didn’t evolve to such a level back then.”

Moreover, the director also revealed how he narrated the story of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Mahaan to the superstar as well. He added, “Whenever I get a basic idea, I go and tell it to him but I think next time I should be completely ready when I pitch it to him.”

For those unversed, Jigarthand DoubleX and Mahaan both earned Karthik Subbaraj's appreciation from all corners. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is the story of a commerce teacher who climbs the ladder in society and becomes a liquor baron, losing his family.

However, things take a swift turn when his son returns after years, only to seek revenge after violating his family’s principles and abandoning them. In addition to Vikram, the movie also had Dhruv Vikram in the lead role and actors Simran, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh, and many more in key roles.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is the prequel to the 2014 movie Jigarthanda, directed by Karthik himself. The film stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. It tells the story of an aspiring policeman who is wrongfully framed, and his only chance of escape is to defeat a local gangster while pretending to be a film director.

Coming to the director’s work front, Karthik Subbaraj will soon hit the big screens with his film with Suriya. In the same interview, the director also confirmed that the movie is a love story filled with action.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth, who was recently seen in the movie Vettaiyan, is currently gearing up for his next film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

