TJ Gnanavel INTERVIEW: 'Needed someone who could be of equal or overpower stature of Rajinikanth sir,' says Vettaiyan director about Amitabh Bachchan

TJ Gnanavel, the director of acclaimed films like Jai Bhim featuring Suriya and Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, recently spoke to Pinkvilla and shared some interesting updates about his next projects. He also opened up on getting Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth together on the same screen after 33 years.

Q. Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth has been drastically different from the treatment you’ve given to Jai Bhim starring Suriya. Was this a conscious attempt to cater to Rajini fans especially since the film is releasing in theaters too?

Ans. According to me, the treatment for Jai Bhim and Vettaiyan are completely different. With Jai Bhim, we concentrated out and out only on the content and with it being an OTT release, we had more freedom with respect to duration, censorship, and such factors.

When it comes to a theatrical release of someone of the stature of superstar Rajini sir, we have to focus on the mindset and satisfy the expectation of his fans as well. I had to make sure I had balanced what I wanted to say as an author and filmmaker and also give his fans moments to cherish.

I was very focused on the fact that the core of the story- which is education and encounter- should not change and should be intact with all the moments. With this in hand, we had to provide celebratory moments for the fans in order for the film to work theatrically and get good collections for the producers and I believe it’s my responsibility and duty to make sure both factors are considered and are presented without compromise.

Q. In Vettaiyan, the film’s content was packaged with elements of superstar Rajinikanth’s star power. Did you ever feel like the movie’s true essence might get lost during the making owing to such responsibilities?

Ans. As I said before, the challenge presented in front of me was to make sure I satisfied Rajini sir’s fans and also present a good story. I was very sure that I had to come out of the mindset and process I utilized for Jai Bhim, right from the time I started writing this screenplay, and I did exactly that.

If I felt that any of the fan moments would compromise the story, I highly doubt I would have gone ahead, it’s only because I was very sure that I could retain the essence of the movie and give the fans moments to celebrate which I went ahead to say this story with a superstar like Rajinikanth sir.

Most of the audiences in the country are fans of stars here. For example, the reach of Shah Rukh Khan sir can never be measured. Having been a journalist, I have always written for the common people and have always attempted to obtain sensible information for them in a way that can catch their attention and make them think– this is what I practice my screenplay writing with Vettaiyan as well.

I wanted to take the statement to the mass audience that education and law aren’t equal for everyone here, and how encounter is used as a tool to kill underprivileged people as opposed to how people who have money and power on their side have never faced encounters and I think I have done that.

Q. In both your films Jai Bhim and Vettaiyan, the underlying theme of content is how people perceive underprivileged people in society. Do you draw inspiration for the same from first-hand research and will it be a continuing aspect in your future projects?

Ans. I would like to portray the voices of the suppressed people and that is my intention and that is why I wanted to make movies but I also feel not all films should be of that genre. Before Vettaiyan came into the picture, we were to do a project with Suriya sir after Jai Bhim, which has a completely different genre.

With Rajini sir, the story coincidently became that of the voices of the suppressed and that’s the story that suited him as well. I do feel that I believe I want to be the voice for the suppressed and that’s what I would like to be also as that’s what is lacking in the industry. I will never shy away from being the voice for the suppressed and I also want to be that voice.

Q. The film showcased Fahadh Faasil in a highly comical avatar opposing to his usual villainous role in Tamil. While in Malayalam it is not new for him, how gratifying was it to make him adapt into a role that carries easy humor and hard emotions?

Ans. Fahadh Faasil is my favorite actor. I love all his work and have watched them repeatedly just to admire his nuances. I would like to call him an artist more than an actor. He has the talent to portray the character given to him in a powerful way.

I watch Malayalam films regularly and feel his talent is explored more in Malayalam as compared to other regional languages. A lot of people thought he was the villain in Vettaiyan as well when the announcement came that he was on board but I was very clear in my head that he would be a comical character. I felt Fahadh could pull off being a strong character who can be comical as well.

As I was writing a character of a unique thief who is creative and fun, Fahadh came into my head as the first casting option. When I went to tell Fahadh the story, even he was under the impression that I was coming to ask him for the role of the villain but when he heard my idea, he became very excited and immediately agreed to do it.

We, as a team, were very clear that we wanted only him to do the role, we went to the extent of postponing the shoot for a month for Fahadh sir’s dates, despite having Rajini sir’s dates. Rajini sir also readily agreed knowing what a talent Fahadh is and what he brings to the table. That is what FaFa is. His involvement in bringing my character alive can’t be described in words.

Q. The movie also had us seeing Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the same screen after 33 years. What led to choosing Big B as Sathyadev and was there any pressure on you to carry out this heavy task of handling two big superstars in the same film?

Ans. I started watching Amitabh sir’s film quite late. Only from films like Cheeni Kum, Black, and Sarkar did I start watching his films. I loved his performance in Piku, I think it was ultimate, and saw him as a true artist.

I wrote the character Sathyadev based on a Judge in Tamil Nadu who was known for his honesty. Even in Jai Bhim, as a remembrance of him, we made sure a photo of him was kept in the court hall sequence. He made advocates like Chandru promise him that they would become judges in order to have honest people in the judicial system.

His name was the first that came to my mind when I thought of the role of a retired judge. I needed someone to tell Rajini sir’s character that he was doing the wrong thing, and for someone to say that, we needed someone who could be of equal or overpower the stature of Rajini sir. It is very tough to find someone who is even equal, the only person who would be equal is Kamal Hassan Sir.

In the South, we couldn’t find anyone who would be able to do that even in other regional languages. If Sivaji sir was alive, I would have approached him for the role. For someone to raise his voice and play a larger-than-life character, we could only think of Bachchan Sir.

Rajinikanth sir was very hesitant, as over the last three decades, many big production houses have tried uniting both of them for a film, but either Amitabh sir has said no or Rajini sir did as they felt, if not presented well together, it might backfire for the film.

Rajini sir kept reminding me throughout the filming process about how the audience expectations would be high considering both of them will be acting together and that we had to do full justice to their expectations by presenting it well, but I was very confident it would come out well.

When I narrated the story to him, Bachchan sir liked it and felt that this story needed to be told. The evergreen moment was when I shot both these legends in the same frame, it will always be etched with me. No one can justify the role of Sathyadev like Bachchan sir did.

Q. As ticket prices are making a price drop from today in Telugu-speaking regions, how do you think it will affect Vettaiyan’s collections which is having a tremendous run in Telugu states?

Ans. I’m not too sure as to what’s happening concerning ticket rates in Telugu. I usually don’t focus too much on the business aspect. My responsibility is to make sure that the producer minimum breaks – even or gets a good profit. I don’t want to get caught in the number game. If the film gets accepted by the people and earns a profit, I’m very happy, but I don’t work thinking about that.

While doing a project the only thing on my mind is to make sure the producers get the money they have invested in the story. I heard not only Telugu but people from all regions are responding well, which I'm very happy for. As for numbers I leave it to the production and don’t focus on it too much.

