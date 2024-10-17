Citadel: Honey Bunny star Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends birthday love to Keerthy Suresh, wishes her an ‘incredible year’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated actress Keerthy Suresh's birthday on her official Instagram handle. Keerthy Suresh, known for her role in Mahanati, turned 32 on October 17, 2024, and received birthday wishes from all around.

Samantha wrote a special post for Keerthy, accompanied by a picture of her. The Instagram story post by Samantha read, “Happy birthday dear KITTY Wishing you the most incredible year” along with a beautiful picture of the birthday girl.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday post for Keerthy Suresh:

As Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 32nd birthday, the makers of her next movie, Revolver Rita, unveiled a special title teaser for the actress. The intriguing and fun teaser introduced Keerthy in a fun avatar.

The film is touted to be a dark comedy action flick directed by JK Chandru, which surely has us pining for more. In addition to Keerthy, the movie also features Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, and Redin Kingsley in key roles.

Watch title teaser of Revolver Rita here:

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh will soon debut in Bollywood cinema with the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees, is an action thriller based on the story of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, made by Atlee.

The upcoming movie will feature Varun as an ex-cop who lives in a new identity to protect his daughter, with an old adversary on the hunt for him. In addition to Varun and Keerthy, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi will play the lead roles. Moreover, Salman Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also gearing up for the release of her web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK. The upcoming espionage series is the Indian adaptation of the Amazon series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The show, slated to stream from November 7, 2024, will also be a prequel to the original series, with a young version of Priyanka’s character also being introduced.

Furthermore, Samantha is set to play the lead role in another web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty likely to play lead role in Prasanth Varma’s much-awaited sequel movie Jai Hanuman?