Did you know Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran was supposed to feature a song by Michael Jackson? AR Rahman REVEALS

Rajinikanth’s 2010 film Enthiran, helmed by S Shankar is undoubtedly one of the best science fiction action films to come out in the last decade. The film, as well as its music composed by AR Rahman, has been fan-favorites right from the time it was released.

However, did you know that the film was supposed to feature a song by legendary international pop singer Michael Jackson? Yup, you heard it right. Quite recently, during a recent promotional tour in Malaysia, AR Rahman revealed this 13 year old secret to fans who had gathered there.

Michael Jackson was to sing in Tamil for Enthiran

Speaking at the promotional event, AR Rahman revealed that in 2009 that he had met a friend, who was also friends with Michael Jackson. AR Rahman had then wished to meet Jackson, however, the latter did not accept the invitation.

Later. The Smooth Criminal singer invited AR Rahman for a meeting when the latter was nominated for an Oscar. But this time, AR Rahman denied the offer and decided to meet Jackson only after the Oscar. Soon enough, as planned, he visited Michael Jackson after the Academy Awards, and added that he had a memorable interaction with the singer.

The maestro also revealed that the late pop singer expressed his desire to work with him, and added that he had plans of roping in Michael Jackson to sing a song in Tamil for Enthiran. However, unfortunately the pop star passed away due to an illness.

More about Enthiran

Enthiran is a 2010 science fiction action film featuring Rajinikanth in the lead, and helmed by S Shankar. The film marked the second collaboration between the two after the 2007 film Sivaji: The Boss.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam, Karunas, Kalabhavan Mani and many more in crucial roles. The film revolves around a scientist Vaseegaran, and his struggle to control his android robot Chitti, after the latter was upgraded to comprehend and feel human emotions. However, things turn rough when Chitti falls in love with Vaseegaran’s girlfriend.

The film was bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu cranked the camera for the film, while Anthony took care of the film’s editing.

