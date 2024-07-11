Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa’s re-release faces trouble from Madras High Court; here’s what we know

Gunaa, the 1991 psychological romantic drama film, is considered to be one of the best works by Kamal Haasan till date. Earlier this year, much to the surprise of fans, the makers of the film had revealed that they are planning to re-release the cult classic in theaters.

However, as per the latest reports, the film’s re-release has been halted by the Madras High Court. It is reported by the TOI that the Madras HC has issued an interim injunction on the re-release following a suit filed by Ghanshyam Hemdev, who claims to have bought the copyright of the film.

Ghanshyam Hemdev’s claims

The petitioner filed a civil suit seeking a permanent injunction on the producers of Gunaa, Pyramid Audio India Pvt. Ltd., from re-releasing the film. Ghanshyam Hemdev also demanded a declaration that he was the sole owner of the negative rights of Gunaa.

He further requested the court to urge Pyramid, as well as Evergreen Media to disclose and handover the profit earned from re-release. Additionally, it is learnt that the court has given the makers of the film time till July 22nd to respond to the petition. However, by the looks of it, Gunaa’s re-release seems to be in troubled waters at present.

More about Gunaa

As mentioned earlier, Gunaa is a 1991 psychological romantic drama film featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, and helmed by Santhana Bharathi. The film became a topic of discussion in 2024 following the release of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, which featured the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from the Kamal Haasan classic.

Gunaa features a star-studded cast including Rekha, Roshini, Janagaraj, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Girish Karnad, and many more apart from the Vikram actor. The film revolves around the eponymous character, who is a psychiatric patient, who kidnaps a woman to make her fall in love with him. Gunaa believes that the woman he kidnaps is an avatar of Goddess Abhirami, and it is his destiny to marry her.

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film, which garnered widespread acclaim at the time of release as well. Renowned cinematographer Venu cranked the camera for the film while B Lenin and VT Vijayan took care of the film’s editing.

