The GOAT continued its impressive box office run in Tamil Nadu, recording another double-digit day on Tuesday, tying with Vikram for the highest non-holiday Tuesday in the state. Once again, Vikram Tuesday was day five, while for The GOAT, it is day six. Nationally, the film earned Rs. 13.50 crore approx, which takes its running total to Rs. 193 crore. Today, it is set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The box office collections of The GOAT at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 52.75 cr. Friday Rs. 29.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 40.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 39.25 cr. Monday Rs. 17.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 193.25 cr.

The drop in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday from Monday was 25 per cent, which is a typical trend on weekdays at this level of collections. The film is on course to surpass Rs. 200 crore in the state and remains well-positioned to overtake Leo as the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, provided it maintains steady collections in the coming weeks. Even though the film currently trails Leo by nearly Rs. 30 crore as Leo enjoyed two big holidays on its Monday and Tuesday. However, Leo ended up very frontloaded and The GOAT will aim to start closing down the gap from today and then make big strides in the next three weeks, especially in the third and fourth week. The next immediate target for The GOAT will be to remain over Rs. 6.50 crore on Friday, preferably Rs. 7 crore, which at this point seems quite achievable.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown of The GOAT at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 130.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 22.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 11.50 cr. APTS Rs. 11.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 16.75 cr. Total Rs. 193.25 cr.

ALSO READ: Bibi Rajni Box Office Collections: Set to be a BLOCKBUSTER, Doubles in second weekend from first