Thalapathy Vijay reveals on choosing politics over successful acting career during Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam campaign

Thalapathy Vijay hosted the first state conference and rally of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), yesterday, on October 27. At the grand TVK Maanadu event, the Leo actor addressed his followers and cleared his agendas for the future. While he shared some political views, Vijay also spoke extensively about why he chose to leave cinema at the peak of his career.

The GOAT actor said that he is leaving his career behind for the sake of his people in Tamil Nadu. "I have thrown away the peak of my career, and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your VIJAY with a trust on you all," Vijay said in his TVK speech during the state-level conference.

At the event, Thalapathy Vijay also revealed how he was treated during the initial days of his acting career. The actor shared that he was ridiculed for his physique and looks in the film industry. He was even shamed for the way he walked and styled his hair at a point.

Vijay then added that he never let any of those comments affect him and grew as an actor. The Leo actor said that he worked hard and waited for every good opportunity to knock on his door. With dedication, he achieved success. Vijay said that instead of getting discouraged by people, he took that as motivation to work harder.

Towards the end of his speech, Vijay expressed gratitude to all those who came to support him and said, "There will be no difference amongst us as we are all one. Everybody present here, you all are close to me and my heart."

"I've come here with a strong mind; there is no looking back. This is not a gathering for social media. This is a mass gathering, not for cash. People all around the world are ready to support us," he added.

On the work front, Vijay will start shooting for Thalapathy 69 with actors Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and others. The movie will be directed by none other than H. Vinoth.

