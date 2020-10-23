Drishyam 2: PHOTOS of George Kutty & family from their outing will make you crave the film even more

Taking to her Instagram space, Meena and director Jeethu Joseph shared some photos from the sets of Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2.

More than anything else, Mohanlal and Meena have been sharing photos from the sets of their upcoming film Drishyam 2 almost every day. While Mohanlal shared a family photo of George Kutty, now Meena has shared a photo of the family from their outing. In the photos, the family can be seen happily shopping electronics. One cannot help but notice that they all have the old charm back on their faces as they are seen sharing a light moment together.

Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The original version of Drishyam was about around the life of a humble man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. The film then revolves around the family and how they all stick together even during the toughest times will keep one glued to the screen.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Reports suggest that the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. It was also reported a couple of months back that the makers have no plans to start the shooting until 2021. We have to wait for the makers to make an official announcement about the shooting to know for sure.

