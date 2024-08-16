Emily in Paris fame Lucas Bravo roots for Ram Charan’s performance in RRR, ‘This actor is fantastic’

Ram Charan's Oscar-winning film RRR has gained worldwide recognition. Its impact extends beyond India, leaving a significant mark on international audiences, with many people around the world having seen it. Recently, well-known Hollywood actor Lucas Bravo shared his thoughts on the film and expressed his impressions of Ram Charan's performance.

Emily in Paris actor, Lucas Bravo during an interview with Zoom spoke about the one Indian film which he has watched quite recently.

The French actor revealed having watched RRR and said he was completely engrossed with the film, so much so that he didn't even know about the actor’s names.

Lucas shared his thoughts and said, “I was so into RRR. I forgot his name. There were two of them, but the main actor - the one who was in the military in the beginning and then…”

When Lucas learned that the actor's name was Ram Charan, he expressed his admiration for RC, calling him a fantastic actor. He also mentioned that he wished the movie could have premiered in various locations across the US and Europe.

Talking about his take on the film, “What a fantastic actor, honestly. And I kind of hoped this movie would have more visibility here in Europe and the States. I know it went to the Oscars, but I wanted more for this. This actor is fantastic. The amount of stunts and firing and emotional presence he has in this movie is breathtaking.”

RRR made a significant mark in Indian cinema as a groundbreaking pan-Indian film, even managing to bring accolades back home. The film achieved remarkable success at the Oscars and the Academy Awards. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it featured Jr NTR in a powerful supporting role.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next release titled Game Changer, opposite Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Lucas has been busy with the promotions of Emily in Paris.

