Jr NTR wishes Devara co-star Saif Ali Khan with a sweet message; makers share a tiny glimpse ahead of first look

Jr NTR is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The movie will be hitting the theaters on September 27, 2024. Besides Tarak, the film would also mark the Tollywood debut of two Hindi actors, including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And now, Jr NTR extended a special birthday wish for his co-star, Saif, who is set to enact the role of Bhaira.

On August 16, 2024, Jr NTR dropped a birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan a.k.a Bhaira from Devara: Part 1. Tarak expressed his warm wishes for the esteemed actor, hoping for his continued happiness and success in the film industry. He also teased the audience about the amazing performance Saif is set to deliver in Devara.

He wrote, “Happy birthday Saif sir. Here's to another amazing year of creating magic on screen! Can’t wait for the world to witness BHAIRA.”

On the other hand, the makers of the film Devara also wished Saif Ali Khan on his birthday as they unveiled the first poster of his character Bhaira. It featured a side glimpse of the star, showcasing a rustic and rugged look of him for the film.

The caption along with the post revealed the date on which the first look of Saif from the film would be out. The makers penned, “Wishing Saif Ali Khan sir a very happy birthday. Catch a tiny glimpse of BHAIRA at 4:05 PM today.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara literally translates to God of the Sun. The film was officially announced back in April 2021.

Quite recently, the makers shared the scintillating second single from the film featuring the leads Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Titled Chuttamalle, the song has already gone viral among the fans. It is sung by Shilpa Rao and features some eye-catching moves by the lead duo.

