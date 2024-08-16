THROWBACK: When Ram Charan recalled how it was growing up as Chiranjeevi's son; ‘My father brought me up in such a way...’

Ram Charan is one such actor who has, in more ways than one, kept the legacy of his film family alive even today. RC has paved his own way in cinema without any special help from his superstar father, Chiranjeevi himself. In one of his older interviews, the actor recalled his childhood and what it meant to grow up as the son of a megastar.

Back in March 2022 at the promotion of the film RRR, Ram Charan opened up about his childhood and growing-up years. He elucidated that, despite being raised in a film family, he never had close exposure to the world of cinema initially. RC revealed that his father, Chiranjeevi, ensured not to bring back anything related to his work field at home.

According to Times Now, RC had expressed, “Although I come from a film family, my father brought me up in a way that nothing about movies, magazines, industry, awards, fans, or anything related to work was brought home. It was always confined to office. There was no trace of films for me.”

Moving on, RC also spoke about that one time when he approached Chiranjeevi for some salient advice to better his acting chops.

The Magadheera star specified that he went to his father right after his first film, and Chiranjeevi simply told him to follow his own path and make his own journey above everything else.

Well, agree or not, RC is truly a bonafide and seasoned actor in the space of pan-Indian films who has seen a lot of highs and troughs in his career. In an earlier interview with TOI, Ram spilled the beans on how he manages to handle the pressure that naturally comes with every highly anticipated project.

RC had revealed, “The good or bad part about me is that I don’t know how to take pressure. I’ve thrown parties when my films fail. It’s something that helps me stay balanced. Whether it’s a success or a failure, I believe in enjoying the process and the journey.”

On his work front, Ram Charan is eyeing his next release, Game Changer, which is slated for release sometime in September 2024.

