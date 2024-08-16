Who Stars in Emily in Paris Season 4? Cast and Character Guide Explored

Netflix's original series, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins as the lead, is back with another season. Season 4 Part 1 has already dropped on the OTT platform, and the characters are back to life with their drama, friendship, complicated web of relationships, and fashion—lots of fashion!

If you haven’t started to stream the series, here’s a quick recap of Season 3. The last season ended with Camille calling off her wedding with Gabriel after outing him about his feelings for Emily and vice versa in front of her boyfriend Alfie, leading them to separate. On the other hand, Emily finds out that Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s child and also sees Camille with another woman. Season 4 will dive into their troubled relationships, including more of Sylvie’s husband Laurent, Mindy’s boyfriend Nicolas, and more. But before that, here’s a detailed guide to the cast and their characters.

Lily Collins as Emily

Lily Collins can be seen reprising her role as Emily in Emily In Paris for season 4. The American lady who finds herself in Paris for a project gets tangled in a love triangle, which becomes a square by season 3. How Emily navigates through Camille and Gabriel’s broken relationship, her and Camille’s fractured friendship, and how will she mend her bond with Alfie will be answered this season.

Collins has quite an elaborate career shelf in the industry. She is well known for Love, Rosie, Mirror Mirror, and more. She was recently seen in the movies MaXXXine and Windfall.

Camille Razat as Camille

Camille Razat plays Camille, a close friend of Emily and Gabriel's long-term girlfriend. Their on-again, off-again relationship leads to a planned marriage. However, Emily discovers Camille’s affair with an artist named Sofia. At the wedding altar, Camille calls off the wedding with Gabriel, despite being pregnant with his child, revealing that he still has feelings for Emily.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel, the charming sous chef on Emily in Paris, whose unresolved feelings for Emily have been evident since Season 1. His long-term relationship with Camille initially prevented him from acting on these feelings. With Camille breaking off their marriage, Season 4 will explore how Gabriel manages being the father of Camille’s unborn child while navigating his emotions for Emily.

Lucas is also known for his roles in Ticket to Paradise, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Smart Ass.

Ashley Park as Mindy

Ashley Park plays Mindy, Emily’s best friend, who becomes entangled in a love triangle of her own with band member Benoit and childhood friend Nicolas. In Season 4, Mindy is seen dating Nicolas.

Ashley Park has also appeared in the Mean Girls remake, Joy Ride, and Only Murders in the Building.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie, Emily’s boyfriend, whose relationship hits a pause when he learns about Emily’s unresolved feelings for Gabriel. Season 4 will explore how Alfie and Emily handle their breakup and the ensuing chaos.

Laviscount has previously appeared in The Bye Bye Man, Snatch, and Last Sentinel.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie, who previously ran a fashion marketing agency in Paris, where Emily was employed. By the end of Season 3, Sylvie starts her own agency and has a complex relationship with her ex-husband, Laurent G.

Philippine has also appeared in Call My Agent!, Two Brothers, and The Crown.

Samuel Arnold plays Julien, one of Emily’s close colleagues, while Bruno Gouery portrays Luc, another colleague. William Abadie is Antoine Lamber, the owner of Maison Lavaux, and Arnaud Binard plays Laurent G, Sylvie’s ex-husband and a club owner in Saint-Tropez.

Melia Kreiling appears as Sofia, the Greek artist with whom Camille is having an affair. Jin Xuan Mao and Kevin Dias return as Etienne and Benoit, Mindy’s band members. Paul Forman, introduced in Season 3, plays Nicolas De Leon, Mindy’s current boyfriend.

This is a detailed look at the cast and their characters in Emily in Paris. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Let us know your thoughts about Part 1 if you’ve watched it!

