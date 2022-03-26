Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR creates opening day record in India besting Baahubali 2

Records are meant to be broken but when it comes to records created by Rajamouli, it is usually him breaking them. After five years, the opening day record of Baahubali: The Conclusion at the Indian box office has fallen to RRR. RRR short of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram grossed an estimated Rs. 137 crores approx on its opening day on Friday, besting Baahubali 2 (Rs. 133.80 crores). For the last five years, Baahubali 2 was sort of mission impossible for everyone else, with closest anyone got was almost Rs. 50 crores short. It took another Rajamouli directorial to not only top Rs. 100 crores opening day but also accomplishing something that was something of an impossible task.

It was widely expected that film will open to unimaginable numbers in Telugu states, as the capacity has increased immensely in the region since Baahubali 2. Furthermore, the collaboration of the two biggest camps in the Telugu film industry under the cap of the biggest director was just too big to be true, but it did happen and the results are in front of us. The biggest increase came in Nizam, where Baahubali 2 grossed just over Rs. 10 crores, while RRR almost touched Rs. 30 crores, with similar footfalls. Another big gain over Baahubali 2 was in Ceeded, where early morning shows were extraordinary.

The only doubts were on whether the film will open big enough outside Telugu states to justify the sort of hype in trade it was getting being Rajamouli’s follow up film after the Baahubali series and those doubts were put to rest yesterday as the film recorded excellent numbers across the board. In Karnataka, the film opened to the second-biggest opening day ever in the state. In Tamil Nadu, it opened to a double-digit number and took start par Mollywood big-ticket movies in Kerala. In North India, the film topped Rs. 25 crores gross on a non-holiday, which is something big Bollywood movies often struggle with nowadays.

To put these sorts of numbers, for an original film starring almost non-faces outside Telugu audiences is absolutely incredible and goes on to show the power of brand Rajamouli.

The territorial breakdown for opening day collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 29 crores (Rs. 19.75 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 17.50 crores (Rs. 17 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 35.50 crores (Rs. 32.75 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 82 crores (Rs. 69.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 14.50 crores (Rs. 7.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 10.25 crores (Rs. 4.75 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

North India - Rs. 26.50 crores (Rs. 12 crores share)