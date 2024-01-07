EXCLUSIVE: Salaar's Sriya Reddy recalls telling Prabhas 'I don't like to do movies' on her first meeting

Salaar, with its captivating narrative set in the enchanting realm of Khansaar, has taken both cinemas and social media by storm. At the heart of this cinematic phenomenon is actress Sriya Reddy, who mesmerizes audiences with her portrayal of Radha Rema. Recently, she sat down with Pinkvilla to share her journey, shedding light on the immense support she received from her co-stars, particularly Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sriya's tryst with the entertainment industry began auspiciously as a model and VJ. As the early 2000s unfolded, she gracefully transitioned into films, earning accolades and carving a distinct niche for herself across South Indian cinema. However, the path was not without its twists and turns. After a long break, Sriya made a resounding comeback, capturing attention with her stellar performance in the Amazon Prime web series Suzhal and subsequently in the much-anticipated Salaar.

Sriya’s experiences on working with Prabhas- Interview video

Discussing her experiences, Sriya effusively praised Prabhas, emphasizing his humility and genuine demeanor. While their on-screen interactions in Salaar were limited, the impact of Prabhas' encouragement was profound. Sriya candidly admitted to initial jitters and apprehensions about returning to the cinematic world. Yet, Prabhas' unwavering support proved pivotal, instilling confidence and reaffirming her passion for acting. Sriya's admiration for Prabhas extends beyond his acting prowess, describing him as one of the most compassionate individuals she has encountered.

Talking about Prabhas, Sriya said, "He was really sweet, ever so gracious person and I would always wonder how can somebody be like that. I said to him 'I was really scared, I don't like to do movies but here I'm and really scared and was complaining to him about Prashanth giving me last minute dialogues', he was like 'you don't worry you will kill it'."

Prithviraj and his commanding screen presence

Equally noteworthy is Sriya's admiration for Prithviraj Sukumaran. She commended his exemplary acting skills and the compelling presence he exudes on screen. Drawing parallels between Prithviraj and Prabhas, Sriya highlighted their shared attributes of artistic brilliance and innate humanity. Their camaraderie on set seemingly transcended the boundaries of their roles, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.

Reflecting on the challenges and pressures of filming Salaar, Sriya acknowledged moments of anxiety. However, the collective spirit and support among the cast and crew, spearheaded by director Prashant Neel, provided solace and encouragement. Sriya fondly recalled the supportive ethos on set, emphasizing the integral role played by her co-stars and director in shaping her experience.

When actors share a genuine bond off-screen, it often translates into authentic on-screen chemistry, enriching the narrative and resonating with audiences. Salaar’s success proves this again. You can watch the full interview on Pinkvilla’s YouTube channel.

