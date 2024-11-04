What is Sai Pallavi's net worth in 2024? A look at income, lifestyle and more of the Amaran star

Sai Pallavi, who is currently basking in the success of Amaran, has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. After making a mark on regional cinema, she has ventured into Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana. With such an outstanding career, Sai Pallavi has commanded a substantial net worth. While her wealth mirrors her success, let's take a moment to explore more about her income, fortune, career and more.

According to a report by Lifestyle Asia, Sai Pallavi's current net worth is around Rs 47 crore. A significant portion of her wealth comes from her movies across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema. She also does a few brand endorsements. The actress recently made headlines as she previously rejected many brand endorsements, especially for skincare brands, that do not align with her personal values.

As per the report, the Amaran actress charges Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore per film. However, she has increased her remuneration to Rs 6 crore for her role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. This is because the movie is large-scale and will feature actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Yash who are charging a whopping amount for playing their part.

While Sai Pallavi is known for her down-to-earth nature, she does own a beautiful home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Going by the report, the actress often spends quality time with her family in that palatial house.

She also owns a couple of luxurious cars including a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and an Audi Q3.

Even though Sai Pallavi has an impressive net worth, she does believe in following a simple lifestyle. She stays true to her nature and prefers not to show off her assets.

Recently, Sai Pallavi essayed the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran. Viewers lauded her performance in the film and showered her with praise.

On the work front, the actress has several big projects in the pipeline. Sai Pallavi is all set to feature in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. The movie is eyeing a Christmas release. On the other hand, she is gearing up for her role as Mata Sita in Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

