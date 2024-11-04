WATCH: Jr NTR's kids Abhay and Bhargav make rare public appearance; meet Venkatesh Daggubati at Narne Nithiin's engagement

Recently, Jr NTR, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons, attended the grand engagement ceremony of his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin to Shivani in Hyderabad. While videos and pictures of the Devara actor had already gone viral on social media, some new glimpses from the event have now surfaced online.

Besides Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati also attended the grand engagement ceremony. It is pertinent to mention that as per a report in Gulte, the bride is the daughter of Venkata Krishna Prasad and Swarupa, related to the Daggubati clan. In a video and a few pictures that have taken the internet by storm, we can see the Saindhav actor chit-chatting with Jr NTR’s sons- Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. Check out the visuals below!

In the same video, we can also see a little glimpse of Jr NTR who is sitting beside Venkatesh Daggubati. The video certainly reflects the love that Venkatesh has for the kids. Both Abhay and Bhargav also seem friendly with him and are captured candidly conversing with the actor.

Talking about the looks, while Daggubati looked dapper as usual in his all-black t-shirt and pants with a baby pink jacket on top, Abhay and Bhargav looked adorable as they twinned with their daddy dearest.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the whole Jr NTR family opted for white outfits, with the men dressed in kurta pant sets and the lady of the house beautifully dressed in a matching lehenga. The four looked gorgeous as they attended Narne Nithiin’s engagement, reflecting their love and admiration for their family. Check out some visuals of Jr NTR from the ceremony below!

For those who are unaware, Narne Nithiin, brother of Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi is also an actor. He is known for his role in the 2024 film Aay. The Anji K. Maniputhra-directed movie featured Nayan Sarika opposite him. Aye focuses on a man who returns home during the COVID-19 lockdown and reconnects with his childhood friends. Further, the movie delves into how he meets Pallavi and falls for her.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan rejected Mahanati in the first go? Nag Ashwin recalls convincing Lucky Baskhar star’s uncertainty for Telugu films