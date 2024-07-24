FEFSI cancels all shoots in Chennai on THIS day to honor stuntman who passed away on Sardar 2 sets, releases statement

Last week, a stuntman named Elumalai in his 50s tragically fell from a height of 20 feet while working on the sets of PS Mithran’s Sardar 2. The movie stars Karthi as the main lead. In response to this unfortunate incident, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has announced a tribute to the stuntman by canceling shoots of all films in Chennai on Thursday, July 25, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

FEFSI honors Sardar 2 stuntman

According to the report, FEFSI has emphasized the importance of using appropriate protective equipment at shooting locations and expressed frustration over the lack of adherence to safety regulations by many production companies. They have previously urged the Producers Association and production houses to provide essential medical facilities, including ambulances, but these requests have largely been ignored.

The Federation also highlighted the dangerous working conditions faced by film artists and workers, who often work without necessary safety equipment. In light of these concerns, FEFSI is organizing a special safety awareness meeting on July 25 at 9:00 am, at Kamala Theater in Vadapalani. This meeting aims to promote safety measures and raise awareness among members.

Selvamani, a representative from FEFSI, has announced that no indoor shoots - whether for television or film - will take place in Chennai on July 25 to ensure maximum attendance at the safety meeting.

A portion of the statement read, "Many film artists and workers on set work without safety equipment, often in hazardous conditions, leading to such incidents at shooting locations. Therefore, we are organising a special safety awareness meeting for film artists and workers at 9:00 am on July 25, at Kamala Theater in Vadapalani to promote safety equipment and awareness among members."

What happened on the sets of Sardar 2?

Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on July 12. The event was attended by Karthi and his father, Sivakumar. The film's shooting commenced on July 15, but the tragic accident occurred on July 17 at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam.

Following the accident, a police case was filed, and Elumalai was promptly rushed to the hospital, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The production house, Prince Pictures, issued a statement expressing their condolences and detailing the incident. Karthi also attended Elumalai’s final rites.

