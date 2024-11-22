Game Changer: Are makers of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer investing Rs 10 crore in a song shoot in New Zealand?

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti next year. As the film inches closer to its release, it appears that the makers have shot a grand song featuring the lead actors on a budget of ₹10 crores.

According to a report by Gulte, the Shankar directorial is set to unveil its third single, which was shot on a grand scale in New Zealand. The song, featuring both Ram Charan and Kiara in a romantic sequence, is likely to be released on November 27, 2024.

Previously, the makers had released two singles from the movie. The first one, titled Jaragandi, was a peppy dance number with Ram Charan and Kiara setting the dance floor on fire. It was released earlier this year on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Later, the second single, Raa Macha Macha, was unveiled a few weeks ago. This track showcased Ram Charan in a solo dance performance, sporting a sharp executive look. Now, with just a few days remaining, the makers are gearing up to drop the much-anticipated third single.

Speaking about Game Changer, actor SJ Suryah recently took to his official social media handles and predicted that theaters would erupt into a frenzy after he wrapped up dubbing for a scene featuring Ram Charan.

Advertisement

The film is described as a political drama, with Ram Charan portraying an IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system. The actor is also said to don multiple looks in the film and is speculated to play dual roles.

In addition to Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, the film features an ensemble cast, including Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and several others in key roles. The film’s music and background score have been composed by Thaman S.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is expected to begin shooting for his next movie, tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film is reported to be a village-based sports drama, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

ALSO READ: Inside PHOTOS: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, and others at producer Akash Baskaran's wedding