RC 16: Director Buchi Babu Sana shares BIG update on Ram Charan starrer; Janhvi Kapoor's reaction is unmissable

After Game Changer, fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's tentatively titled film, RC 16. Amid the growing anticipation for the project, the director shared a big update on his social media. He posted a photo from the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and announced the commencement of the movie.

Buchi Babu Sana wrote in the caption, "It's a BIG DAY....The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed (sic). #RC16." Meanwhile, in the picture, the filmmaker can be seen standing outside the divine shrine with the script of Ram Charan starrer in his hands.

Soon after he made the post, the female lead of RC 16, Janhvi Kapoor, took to the comments to share her reaction. She wrote, "Sir," along with several emojis to express her excitement.

On the other hand, Pavan Tej Konidela commented, "We all are waiting too. All the best buchimayya eragathisey." Ram Charan's Magadheera co-star Dev Singh Gill also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

The makers of RC 16 recently welcomed actor Jagapathi Babu on board the project. Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented @IamJagguBhai on board for a commanding character that will impress one and all."

For the untold, Jagapathi Babu and Ram Charan have shared screen space in the film titled Rangasthalam. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has started preparing for his role in RC 16. The actor will undergo a massive physical transformation for Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama. A while ago, he shared a photo with a fitness trainer named Shivoham as he began his rigorous journey for the movie. For the uninitiated, Shivoham is a popular coach who has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Talking about the film, RC 16 is reportedly set in Uttarandhra, and Ram Charan will be working on the local accent to add depth to his character. This movie will also mark his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

