Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan starrer begin dubbing works for film; promise ‘mega fireworks’ this Christmas

Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screens this year with his much-awaited film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Now, the makers have announced that the dubbing works of the movie are currently underway.

In a post shared by the makers on Instagram., we could see the start of the dubbing with an auspicious pooja ceremony. The makers also penned in the caption, “Team #GameChanger Kickstarted the dubbing works. All set for the Mega fireworks - Christmas 2024”

The movie Game Changer has been in the making for quite some time with fans of the RRR actor eagerly waiting to see him once again on the big screen. The movie had recently completed its filming and it is releasing during Christmas this year.

The film directed by Shankar is said to be a political thriller with the actor playing the role of an IAS officer. The film’s story is penned by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj with an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more also playing key roles.

Ram Charan had also hit the headlines recently but for a totally different reason. The actor and his father Chiranjeevi had collectively donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM’s relief fund as a heartfelt gesture and support towards the people of Wayanad hit by the disastrous landslide.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Ram Charan is teaming up with Upena director Buchi Babu Sana for his next movie, tentatively called RC16. The movie is said to be a village-based sports action drama which is likely to have a strong premise, similar to the director’s debut movie.

Moreover, the film has also roped in Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead, making it her second Telugu movie after Jr NTR’s Devara. The makers are also bringing in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar for a key role with musical maestro AR Rahman crafting the tracks and scores.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with Pushpa director Sukumar after their hit movie Rangasthalam. Ram Charan's 17th film is expected to have a massive plot with Devi Sri Prasad once again joining the team.

