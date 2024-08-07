Meet actor who started as child artist, called out makers for using body double in intimate scenes with Dhanush, and is married to a superstar

She is a young actress from the South Industry who has appeared in several Malayalam and Tamil films. She began her career as a child artist in 2006. Apart from her onscreen performances, she is also praised for her looks and fashion statements.

This actor once called out a renowned filmmaker for using a body double for an intimate sequence after she refused to perform. She met her now-husband on a film set, and that’s where their love blossomed. The duo were once trolled for their huge age gap, but their love withstood all odds. We are talking about Nazriya Nazim.

Who is Nazriya Nazim?

Nazriya Nazim was born on 20 December 1994 to her father, Nazimuddeen and Begum Beena. She was brought up in a typical Malayalam-speaking Muslim family. Nazriya has a brother named Naveen Nazim. Her family lived in UAE and later moved to Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram).

Talking about education, the Neram actress completed her initial education at Our Own English High School in UAE and Christ Nagar School in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, in 2013, she joined Mar Ivanios College but left owing to her tight shooting schedule.

Nazriya Nazim called out makers for using body double in intimate scenes

In October 2013, Nazriya hit the headlines after she approached the Commissioner of Police with a complaint against director Sargunam. The actress stated that he had maligned her image by filming an intimate scene in Naiyaandi with Dhanush using a body double.

According to a report in Filmy Beat, Nariya refused to be a part of an intimate scene with the Raayan actor. But Sargunam wanted the scene to be shot at any cost; hence used a body double for the sequence.

On the other hand, Sarkunam also called a press meeting and firmly reacted to the actress, claiming she was doing it for cheap publicity.

Later, the Maad Dad actress gave a green signal for the film's release after watching the Naiyaandi on a special screen before its theatrical release.

Nazim said, "I am convinced that none of the scenes with the body double have been used in the film. So I have no more grievance with the producer or the release of the film.”

Nazriya Nazim’s career

Nazriya began her acting career as a child artist in 2006 with the Malayalam film Palunku, directed by Blessy. She played Geethu, the daughter of Mammootty's character. The Mohanlal’s Oru Naal Varum was her next venture in 2010.

Two years later, Nazriya appeared on an album titled Yuvvh by Sony Music Entertainment alongside Nivin Pauly, which became very popular.

The actress started her second innings in her career as a lead with the Malayalam film Maad Dad (2013) alongside Lal and Lalu Alex. Next, Nazriya appeared in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Neram, which also marked her Tamil debut.

The Bangalore Days actor had five releases in 2014. First, she played Shahana in the Malayalam film Salalah Mobiles alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Next, Nazriya appeared in the Malayalam film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana opposite Nivin Pauly, where she played a medical student, Pooja. The film became a blockbuster hit.

However, her career’s most notable work is the Malayalam film Bangalore Days, in which Nazriya played an MBA aspirant forced into an arranged marriage opposite Fahadh Faasil. She has also appeared in films like Trance, Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah, Ante Sundaraniki, Raja Rani, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, and Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil’s relationship & marriage

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are among the cutest couples in the Malayalam industry. The duo first met on the sets of Anjali Menon’s 2014 romantic comedy Bangalore Days, in which they played husband and wife.

The adorable couple hit it off instantly, which translated into their enviable on-screen chemistry. They fell in love on the sets, and before the release itself, Fahadh and Nazim announced their engagement. They got engaged officially in February 2014 and exchanged wedding vows on August 21.

Meanwhile, after their marriage, many criticized Nazriya and Fahadh for their 13-year age gap. Many were also not happy with their decisions, as Nazriya was just 19 years old while Fahadh was 32. However, they did not take such criticism seriously and proudly stood tall for each other in every situation.

