Dussehra 2024: South stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR extend wishes to fans on festive occasion

South stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR once again kept traditions alive by wishing their fans a Happy Dussehra through their social media handles.

Chiranjeevi, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, wrote, “Happy Dussehra everyone! This Victory Dasha symbolizes the victory of bravery over cruelty, divinity over monstrosity, humanity over inhumanity, goodness over selfishness, good over evil! I hope that the inspiration of that divine victory will overcome the obstacles and infuse love, affection and happiness in our lives. Happy Dussehra to ALL!”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared a festive message with a picture on his Instagram, and Jr NTR wrote, “Best wishes to you and your family members. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra.”

Check out the official posts by South Stars for Dussehra:

As the festival of Dussehra returns this year, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambhara have unveiled its teaser.

The 1-minute and 32-second teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s mystical world, blending fantasy with socio-political elements. The teaser also features impressive visuals, heavily relying on VFX.

See the teaser of Vishwambhara here:

Coming to Jr NTR’s work front, the RRR actor was recently seen playing the lead role in the Koratala Siva's film Devara. The action drama flick featured the actor in a dual role as both father and son, venturing on a tale of blood and fear.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. It has been performing well in theaters and is part of a two-part series, with the story set to continue later. Up next, Jr NTR will appear in War 2 and the tentatively titled NTRNEEL.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his next project with SS Rajamouli, SSMB29, which is expected to be a global feature with filming set to begin soon.

