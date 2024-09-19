Top South movies that you could watch on this National Cinema Day at just Rs 99

National Cinema Day has once again marked its celebration with an arsenal of South films meant to be enjoyed at just Rs 99. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has already announced that 4000 screens across the nation would be available for movie lovers at such a low cost.

Keeping this in mind, step into your nearest multiplex and enjoy some of the recent South movies at a mere cost. If you’re having doubts about which movie to watch this weekend, here are our top picks from the South.

Top South movies to watch in theaters on National Cinema Day

1. The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Venkat Prabhu

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

If you’re someone who loves watching films that are packed with multiple elements of cinema, then surely step into the theaters to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

The movie which is an action flick features Vijay in a dual role playing both father and son. The tale revolves around a hurting spy who lost his son to an accident only for him to return, setting things straight in the former’s life. However, things take a turn when an adversary from the past returns to settle his score.

2. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Nisthar Sait, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagadish, Aju Varghese

Director: Jithin Laal

IMDb Rating: 8/10

For those who love fictional tales that are filled with adventure and go through a narrative of folklore, Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam is surely a pick fit for you.

The South movie from Malayalam cinema tells the tale of three individuals Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan who are all from the same lineage. The legacy they hold ties them to a mysterious idol which is a revered treasure of the village. The story takes us through three different periods of time with the Minnal Murali actor enacting three different roles.

3. Mathu Vadalara 2

Cast: Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Faria Abdullah, Rohini

Director: Ritesh Rana

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Mathu Vadalara 2 is a crime comedy movie which serves as the sequel to the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara. The film is directed by Ritesh Rana with Sri Simha Koduri and Satya reprising their roles from the first part.

The first film focuses on how two delivery boys get caught up in the world of crime which leads them to become agents. After the events of the first film, the duo is back, engaging in several humorous and thrilling moments. If you love comedy rides, this South flick would surely be a rollercoaster for you.

4. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Cast: Vihan Gowda, Ankita Amar, Mayuri Nataraja, Girija Shettar

Director: Chandrajith Belliappa

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

If you love watching romantic tales that are poetic as well, this South film would surely be a gem for you. The movie Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty is a Kannada film that tells the love story of Sid and Anahita.

The movie takes us on a journey filled with music and enduring romance which travels across decades, showing us the ups and downs faced by the college sweethearts.

5. Kishkindha Kaandam

Cast: Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Ashokan, Jagadish, Shebin Benson, Major Ravi

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Kishkindha Kaandam starring Asif Ali in the lead role is one such film from South cinema that is being lauded for its creative and twisting screenplay. The movie features the story of a father and son who reside in monkeys inhabited Kallepathi reserve forest.

His father is an ex-military man while the son works as a forest officer. However, after the son’s marriage, several mysteries are uncovered which include a missing gun as well. The rest of the film unravels upon the dark past the family has.

6. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Cast: Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma

Director: Vivek Athreya

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starring Nani in the lead role features the tale of a man called Surya who has an anger management problem. Owing to his mother’s wish to control himself, the man keeps a check on people who get angry at him and vanquishes them on every Saturday.

The vigilante tale of Surya sets up the stage for an action-packed movie which undoubtedly is a new narrative for how commercial films can be done in South Cinema.

All these films are some of the top pics from South cinema which you could enjoy in theaters this National Cinema Day. Moreover, Bollywood movies like Stree 2, Tumbbad, and even Yudhra are also available.

