WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu ticks off a good hair day after a salon session in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been one of those divas who has inspired everyone to put their best fashion foot forward, even in the simplest of means. The actress doesn't shy away from experimenting when it comes to her looks and she knows the best way to serve ultimate glam even with minimal choices. For instance, her recent look after a salon session in the city proves how effortless styling can actually be.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen exiting a salon in the city. The diva appeared happy as she smiled brightly for the paparazzi. She wore a half-sleeved baggy denim shirt, paired with white trousers.

She kept her red-dyed hair open and paired her OOTD with sunglasses. Her simple yet chic look redefined how to look like the girl next door more than ever.

Watch the video here:

Back on September 14, 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had dropped the first glimpse of her new hairdo as she dyed her hair in a red hue. The diva appeared festive season ready, as she opted for an easy half-tied hairdo. She ditched the makeup and completed her look with just a small pair of hoop earrings.

Not just fashion and styling, the Kushi actress is also a keen observer of fitness and health. The actress never skips sweating it out at the gym and often drops a glimpse of the same to her fans.

For instance, some time ago she shared a picture of herself mid-training, where she was seen weightlifting. The actress flaunted her perfectly toned figure and her picture inspired many to shed off the blues and work towards health and fitness.

Along with the picture, she also penned a sassy caption, empowering the inner strength and resilience that she has developed over time. Smantha wrote, ““I don’t look skinny. I look like I can kick your bu**.”

On the work front, Samantha would be next seen in the action thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

