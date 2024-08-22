‘First trip with her grandparents’: Ram Charan shares a memorable moment from Klin Kaara’s vacation with Chiranjeevi and Surekha

In a recent post made by Ram Charan, the actor drops a precious moment for Klin Kaara’s first trip with grandparents Chiranjeevi and Surekha!

By Goutham S
Published on Aug 22, 2024  |  04:34 PM IST |  656
PIC: Ram Charan shares a moment from Klin Kaara’s ‘first trip’ with Chiranjeevi & Surekha
PIC: Ram Charan shares a moment from Klin Kaara’s ‘first trip’ with Chiranjeevi & Surekha (PC: Ram Charan, Instagram)

Ram Charan has once again won the internet as he drops an adorable moment of his baby girl Klin Kaara enjoying her first vacation with her grandparents. The picture presented by the actor is from their recent trip to Paris for the Olympics 2024.

In his post on Instagram, the actor presented the picture of his daughter along with his parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Alongside his wife Upasana and furry buddy, Rhyme could also be seen sharing the screen.

Check out Ram Charan’s post here:


Credits: Instagram (Ram Charan)
