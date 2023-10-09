Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Upasana Konidela spills the beans on the marriage destination

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are one of cutest couples in town. The soon-to-be-married couple have often given fans a little sneak peek into their relationship, be it date nights, coffee dates, or even their workouts together. The couple recently had a pre-wedding party, which was hosted by Varun’s uncle Chiranjeevi. The event was attended by close family like Nagendra Babu, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Surekha Vani, Sreeja Konidela, and more.

Upasana Konidela reveals the marriage destination

With the wedding date fast approaching, the festive spirit in the Konidela household is at a peak right now. Upasana Konidela took to social media to share images from the pre-wedding party that was hosted by Megastar Chiranjeevi. She also revealed the destination of the wedding to be Tuscany. She shared the images with the caption:

“La familia; Tuscany here we come…”

Check out her post below:

Varun and Lavanya’s wedding

The couple got engaged on June 9th, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding will take place in November, with just fifty people on the guest list. This is because Varun is a very private person, and wants to spend the special occasion with just his friends and family. It is also understood that there would be a grand reception later on, where friends from the industry, politicians and other well known people from Hyderabad would be invited.

On the work front

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna, helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also featured Narain, Nassar, Sakshi Vaidya, and many more. The Ghani actor is next set to be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Operation Valentine, which is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film also features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

As for Lavanya Tripathi, she was last seen in the web-series Puli Meka. The actress is next set to appear in the Tamil film Thanal, which is helmed by Ravindra Madhava. The film also features prominent names like Azhagam Perumal, Atharvaa Murali and more.