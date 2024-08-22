Did you know not Siddharth, but Sivakarthikeyan was the first choice for Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s Indian 2?

S. Shankar’s Indian 2, the much awaited sequel to the 1996 film by the same name hit the silver screens in July this year. However, the film, which features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and many more, failed to impress the audiences and garnered negative reviews.

The film also featured Siddharth as Chithra Aravindhan, a social media journalist, marking the actor’s second collaboration with the Anniyan director after the 2003 film Boys. However, in the latest update, it has been reported that Siddharth was actually not the first choice to play the role in Indian 2.

As per a report by Times of India, Shankar initially wanted Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan to essay the role of Chitra Aravindhan in Indian 2. However, the Maaveeran actor could not be a part of the sequel as he was busy with prior commitments.

Indian 2, as mentioned earlier, is the highly anticipated sequel of the 1996 film Indian, which was also helmed by Shankar. The project was initially announced in September 2017, with principal photography beginning almost a year and a half later.

The film finally hit the big screens in July this year, and received negative comments from fans and critics alike. The makers of the film also promised a third part to the Indian franchise, Indian 3, which is expected to come out in 2025. According to Shankar, the majority of Indian 3 has been shot alongside Indian 2, with only 25 days of shoot left to be completed.

It is understood that the third part will also feature Kajal Aggarwal in a prominent role, apart from the aforementioned cast. It is also learned that the film will delve deeper into the Indian freedom struggle in the 1890s

Coming to the workfront, Siddharth has a myriad of projects lined up ahead of him, including the upcoming sports drama film Test, which also features Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine and more in crucial roles. Apart from that he is also a part of N. Rajasekar’s upcoming film Miss You.

As for Sivakarthikeyan, he was seen in the science-fiction flick Ayalaan earlier this year. Up next, the actor will be seen in the upcoming biographical war film Amaran, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, also features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, and is slated for release on October 31st, this year. Apart from that, the actor has also signed his 23rd film as lead with veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled SK23. The film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and is said to have a star-studded cast as well.

