Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man, Payal Rajput's Mangalavaraaram, and THIS film in the race for Oscar nominations? Here’s what we know

South cinema has been performing tremendously well in the past few years, and audiences are elated to witness some of the best performances from promising actors in the business. And now, recent reports have suggested that three coveted Telugu films might be on the run for representing India on the global stage after bagging nominations for Oscars 2025.

As per a report by 123Telugu, three super successful Telugu films might be in the final race of bagging nominations for the Oscars 2025. These include Teja Sajja’s superhero film Hanu-Man, Payal Rajput’s mystery thriller Mangalavaraaram and the much-lauded Prabhas’ sci-fi historical flick Kalki 2898 AD.

While these are merely conjectures at the moment, the final list of films earning the coveted position in the Oscars 2025 nominations will only be made by the Film Federation of India, scheduled to be announced today, September 23, 2024.

Before this, it was SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, headlined by Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, which went onto bag glory at the global stage and became the first Telugu film ever to win an Oscar.

The peppy track from this film, Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, became a global sensation in no time and was awarded the coveted trophy for the Best Original Song Award.

Well, it seems the list of Telugu films on the nominations this year has high potential to earn glory for the country. Speaking about Hanu-Man, it became the ninth highest grossing Tollywood film and earned a whopping Rs 350 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Ajay Bhupathi directorial Mangalavaraaram grabbed attention for its edge-of-the seat psychological thrill and was dubbed in across four regional languages. The movie earned massive applause from the audience, be it through its stellar star cast or even its intriguing story line, offering a fresh perspective.

Last but not least has been the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898AD. With a solid star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and others, the film has earned immense applause for its scientific approach to dealing with the epic of the Mahabharata.

