PHOTO: Jyotika pens heartfelt note for Akshay Kumar, recalls having his poster in her room

Popular actress Jyotika sent her best wishes to Akshay Kumar for his film, Sarfira which was released today (July 12). The actress expressed her deep admiration for Akshay by sharing an adorable picture.

Jyotika shares how Akshay Kumar has been an integral part of her life

The 2020 Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru has been adapted in Bollywood under the direction of Sudha Kongara, featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Superstar Suriya, who originally played the lead in the Tamil version, made a cameo appearance in the Hindi adaptation.

Sarfira marked the maiden Hindi venture of Suriya and Jyotika’s production house, 2D Entertainment. The film hits the big screen worldwide on July 12.

Actress-producer Jyotika is overwhelmed by this film, as she feels it marks a significant milestone in both her career and the Bollywood star's, serving as his 150th flick.

The Shaitaan actress reveals her fondness for Akshay Kumar, sharing how she had a poster of Khiladi Kumar in her bedroom during her early days. She expresses pride in becoming a producer for his landmark film.

Dropping a happily smiling moment with the Sarfira star on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Best wishes @akshaykumar for the most deserving success and a heart touching performance”

Jyotika also shared a tidbit about her admiration for the OMG 2 star, highlighting his influence and the inspiration he brings to many through his work.

Advertisement

Kaathal – The Core actress, further penned, “From a fangirl with a poster of your’s in her bedroom to becoming a producer of your special 150th film…truly a moment etched in time for me”

Check out Jyotika’s heartfelt message for Akshay Kumar

Suriya thanked Akshay Kumar for choosing Sarfira

The Tami Superstar Suriya also extended his best wishes to the Bollywood star and thanked him for choosing Sarfira as his career’s landmark project.

Sharing frames with director Sudha Kongara, retired Indian Army captain GR Gopinath, Akshay Kumar, Jyotika, and others, the Kanguva star penned a heartwarming message on Instagram.

On the social media post, Suriya wrote, “Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! @akshaykumar Sir Thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film & you’ve made Veer come alive so beautifully”

The actor-producer also lauds his Soorarai Pottru director and mentions "@sudha_kongara you’ve lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now #radikamadan is superb as Rani. @pareshrawalofficial is just brilliant.”

Advertisement

The Jai Bhim actor concluded the post by extending his best wishes to the whole Sarfira team and saying, “Here’s wishing the cast & crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! @gvprakash #sarfira in cinemas from today.”

More about Sarfira

Sarfira narrates the remarkable journey of retired Indian Army captain Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath, also known as GR Gopinath, and his efforts to create India's budget airline, Air Deccan.

For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru, the Tamil original, won five National Awards in 2021, including Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Shalu Menon recounts her experience in prison, says she lost roles post controversy