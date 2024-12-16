Imagine Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar appearing in a movie together, portraying high-octane action avatars

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema and have been contemporaries for decades. Starting their careers as romantic leads with chocolate boy roles, these superstars carved out a niche for themselves and became the GOATs of box office successes.

Despite the actors appearing in several movies as action heroes, have you ever imagined how it would have looked if these actors joined forces and played lead roles in a single film?

Even though the possibility of something like that happening in real life is a big maybe, the magic of social media and AI has surely given fans who wish to see this happen a massive treat. The images created by artificial intelligence manage to capture the very essence of an action-packed scenario, with both stars looking dashing as always.

See the AI-generated image ft Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar here:

For those who are unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar once shared the screen together for a film back in the day before becoming such massive stars. In the 1995 Tamil movie Rajavin Parvaiyile, directed by Janaki Soundar, both the stars appeared together.

While Vijay played the lead role in the movie, Ajith Kumar came in and played the protagonist’s friend in a flashback portion of the film. This rare instance of the stars appearing together is the only time fans were able to see them act in a single frame.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is all set to appear in two films in 2025. With the Magizh Thirumeni directed-action thriller Vidaamuyarchi making its way for Pongal, the superstar’s subsequent movie Good Bad Ugly is speculated to release in the summer. Vidaamuyarchi has been in the making for quite some time, with Trisha Krishnan playing the co-lead and reuniting with Ajith after Yennai Arindhaal.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is filming his alleged last movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. The movie, directed by H Vinoth, is said to be an action flick with a light political theme.

