VIRAL VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay spotted cruising in his new minivan as he waves to fans in town

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently involved in the filming for his alleged final movie Thalapathy 69, was recently seen cruising by in his new minivan in town. The actor was seen passing by his fans who were gathered, with the actor waving at them expressing his affection.

The actor was spotted showcasing his fresh appearance for the upcoming film, featuring a grey beard and a stylish short haircut.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay cruising by in his minivan as he waves at his fans:

Thalapathy Vijay has been generating a lot of excitement since the inaugural state conference of his party, TVK, took place on October 27, 2024. During this statewide event, the actor-turned-politician outlined his political agenda with clarity and conviction.

Additionally, the actor also talked about how he chose to enter the political arena of Tamil Nadu when he was at the peak of his career as an actor. The actor said, “I have thrown away the peak of my career, and I have thrown away my huge salary... I'm here as your Vijay with a trust in you all.” The state conference event was considered to be a massive success with his followers from all corners of the state coming in to attend it.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen playing the lead role in the film, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie starring Vijay in the lead featured him as both father and son.

Advertisement

This action-packed drama tells the story of Gandhi, the leader of an anti-terrorist unit, who travels to Thailand and tragically loses his son in an accident. Fast forward several years, and the son reappears, reuniting with his long-lost family. But his return isn't just about reconnecting; he has his own agenda, leading to a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse as an old enemy of Gandhi resurfaces.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay is set to appear in his alleged last film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, being helmed by Thunivu director H Vinoth. The movie was officially announced back in October and features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. The film is slated to hit the big screens in October 2025.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Dulquer Salmaan likely to portray Tamil cinema's first superstar MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in Kaantha