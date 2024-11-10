Indian 2 actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80; R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi and others offer condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Renowned Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passed away at 80 due to age-related ailments on November 9. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. Several actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, R Madhavan, and Karthi took to social media to express their grief.

Vijay Sethupathi took to his X handle to offer his condolences to Delhi Ganesh's family. He wrote, "Deeply pained to know of the demise of #DelhiGanesh sir, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors. The void he leaves behind will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family members, friends and fans."

R Madhavan remembered the veteran actor's legacy following his demise and penned a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, "A phenomenal actor and an amazing soul departs for the heavens to entertain them. You will be so sorely missed, sir.. Rest in peace for eternity. #DelhiGanesh."

Karthi also remembered Delhi Ganesh's iconic roles in the Tamil film industry and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring to life, unforgettable characters on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed sir."

Director Suresh Krissna expressed his sorrow over the demise of the Indian 2 actor and wrote, "Delhi Ganesh Sir’s passing is a profound loss. From working together with KB Sir to his remarkable roles in Aahaa, Sangamam, Baba, Oruvan, Sathya. he was both a phenomenal actor and a dear friend. He’ll forever live on in my films and in the legacy of our cinema."

Delhi Ganesh last featured in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. He made his acting debut with K Balachander's Pattina Pravesam back in 1977. Since then, he has worked in over 400 films.

