Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 due to age-related ailments

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away in Chennai after suffering from age-related ailments. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, he breathed his last at the age of 80 in Ramapuram. The news of Delhi Ganesh's demise was confirmed by his son Maha Devan on social media.

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November 2024 at around 11pm."

Soon after news of Delhi Ganesh's demise broke, fans and friends from across the country took to social media to express their grief.

Director Suresh Krissna took to his X handle and wrote, "Delhi Ganesh Sir’s passing is a profound loss. From working together with KB Sir to his remarkable roles in Aahaa, Sangamam, Baba, Oruvan, Sathya. he was both a phenomenal actor and a dear friend. He’ll forever live on in my films and in the legacy of our cinema."

One of his fans wrote, "Veteran Actor Delhi Ganesh (80) passed away in Chennai.. He wasn't keeping well for sometime.. A fine actor.. Tamil cinema will miss him..RIP!"

Another social media user posted, "Shocked to hear that renowned character artist #DelhiGanesh (80) passed away in Chennai in his sleep."

Delhi Ganesh served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1974 before pursuing acting. He made his acting debut in the 1977 film titled Pattina Pravesam. The movie was directed by K. Balachander. Over the years, he appeared in over 400 films across multiple languages.

