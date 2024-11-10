South Newsmakers of the Week: Ram Charan’s Game Changer teaser launch, Prabhas' 3-movie deal with Hombale Films, Nayanthara’s documentary trailer and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

A lot happened in the South Indian film industry this past week. From Ram Charan launching the teaser of his much-awaited film Game Changer in Lucknow to Hombale Films announcing a three-film deal with Prabhas, fans were in for a big treat. If you missed any of this news, don’t worry - we’ve got you covered with the top South Newsmakers of the week.

1. Guruprasad allegedly dies by suicide

The previous week started with the devastating news of Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad's demise. The director was found dead on November 3 in his home in Madanaiyakanahalli, Karnataka. He was 52. Reports suggest that Guruprasad was struggling with debts for a really long time due to which he took his own life.

According to the Indian Express, a senior police officer stated, "There was no sign of an intruder, and the door was locked from the inside. His wife mentioned he was facing financial difficulties as he had accumulated significant debt due to his filmmaking ventures, which may have been a contributing factor."

2. Ram Charan and team launch Game Changer teaser in Lucknow

Ram Charan graced the teaser launch event of his highly anticipated film Game Changer in Lucknow on November 9. He was joined by his co-stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah and others at the grand ceremony. According to an ANI report, the RRR actor has been following Ayyappa Deeksha due to which he wore an all-black outfit and arrived barefoot at the occasion.

Meanwhile, fans loved Game Changer's teaser and went gaga over Ram Charan's three different looks in S Shankar's directorial.

3. Prabhas' three-film deal with Hombale Films

Hombale Films recently announced on social media that they have entered into a three-film deal with Prabhas. This partnership includes Salaar Part 2 along with two new movies. The production house released a statement that read, "We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, @actorprabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world."

The first movie under this new agreement is Salaar Part 2 with director Prashanth Neel. The film will hit the big screens in 2026 and the other two will release in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale trailer is out

Netflix dropped the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on November 9. In this documentary, the Jawan actress will open up about her journey to stardom. Along with her husband Vignesh Shivan, actors Rana Daggubati and Nagarjuna will also make a special appearance in the film. Directed by Amith Krishnan, the documentary will release on the OTT platform on Nayanthara's birthday, November 18.

5. Kannapa makers issue statement after Prabhas' photo gets leaked online

Prabhas has several films in his pipeline including Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. The actor will reportedly play Nandi in the movie. While not much is known about Prabhas' character, a picture of him from the sets got leaked online. Soon after, the makers released a statement urging his fans not to circulate the photo on social media. They also offered a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to identify the perpetrator.

A part of the statement read, "We urge you not to share this leaked image/footage as doing so will make individuals liable for legal action. Anyone with information that can help us trace the origin of this leak will be rewarded with Rs 5,00,000. Please send any leads directly to the official 24 Frames Factory Twitter account."

