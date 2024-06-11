RT 75: Ravi Teja to romance Sreeleela in his next; movie set for a Sankranti 2025 release

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action-thriller Eagle, where he shared the screen with Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Rai, and Kavya Thapar. Now, the Mass Maharaja is all set to return to the big screen with his 75th film, which has been launched recently. The film will also feature Sreeleela in a key role.

Ravi Teja to share screen space with Sreeleela in his 75th film

Sithara Entertainments took to their official X account and announced the Ravi Teja starrer. The Nela Ticket star's next project was launched with a pooja ceremony on June 11, 2024. The makers shared a few photos from the pooja ceremony featuring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.

The post also revealed that the shoot for the ‘ultimate mass entertainer’ has kick-started. An announcement about a Sankranti 2025 release was made too.

Reacting to the post made by Sithara Entertainments, sharing the excitement for his next, Ravi Teja took to his X (Twitter) handle and reacted. He wrote, “On to the next one with the super energetic team!”

For the unversed, the film will mark the second collaboration of Sreeleela with Ravi Teja after Dhamaka.

Meanwhile, speaking of the project, it is tentatively titled Production No. 28 with Bhanu Bogavarapu at the helm, marking his directorial debut. Bogavarapu has previously written the dialogues for Waltair Veerayya and Samajavaragamana.

Advertisement

The makers have not revealed a lot of details about Ravi Teja's character. However, they confirmed that he will appear in his usual form, displaying his unique comedy timing along with a mass image on the big screen.

Bheems Ceciroleo would compose the tunes and apart from serving as the director, Bogavarapu will write the screenplay alongside Nandy Savirigana. While the editing will be handled by Navin Nooli, Vidhu Ayyana is joining in as the cinematographer.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the Ravi Teja starrer will be presented by Srikara Studios.

Ravi Teja has two big films in his upcoming lineup

While the Daruvu star is preparing for RT 75, he also has two more projects in his hand. It starts with Mr. Bachchan, where he will collaborate with Harish Shankar for the third time after Shock and Mirapakay. A remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid, the film would feature debutant Bhagyashri Borse as the lead actress.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja's other project, tentatively titled RT4GM, was launched in October last year. Director Gopichand Malineni and the Veera star were joining each other for the fourth time after delivering three hit films.

The cast members also included Selvaraghavan and Indhuja Ravichandran playing important roles, and the project was being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. However, the film was temporarily put on hold in November 2023 for budget-related problems. Since then, there have been no updates.

ALSO READ: Is Sreeleela NOT doing a dance number in Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time?