Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakkhuzhi Onam OTT release: When and where to watch Basil Joseph and Grace Antony starrer comedy flick

Basil Joseph and Grace Antony starrer Nunakkhuzhi is set to make its way to the online platforms after releasing in theaters on August 15, 2024. Now, the film will be available on ZEE5 from September 13, 2024, coinciding with Onam festival this year.

The movie is directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph and is touted to be a complete comedic ride that is filled with chaotic elements. The official announcement of the film’s release on OTT was made via a post by ZEE5 Keralam. Moreover, the Malayalam language film would also be available for streaming in Telugu and Kannada as well.

The movie Nunakkhuzhi follows the tale of Eby Zachariah Poozhikunnel, a young man who is trying to recover a laptop he lost which contains some compromising content from the hands of an income tax officer. In his chaotic ride of trying to recover it, he crosses paths with Rashmita Ranjith who has her own messy reasons.

Now, both of them are to get the laptop from the hands of the officer before it's too late and everything slips out of their hands. Talking in detail about the film, Basil said, “I've always strived to portray characters that resonate with young Malayalees, often a little clueless, sometimes reckless, but always relatable. In this film, Eby’s situations lead him to make some outrageous choices and tell humorous lies, showcasing how ordinary people can find themselves in extraordinary situations.”

Aside from Basil and Grace, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Althaf Salim, Binu Pappu, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad, Aju Varghese, and many more in key roles. The movie which had received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on release had become a commercially successful film in theaters.

Coming to Basil Joseph’s work front, the Minnal Murali director was last seen playing a cameo role in the Malayalam movie Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys. The actor would next feature in Tovino Thomas’ much-awaited movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

The actor-director is also playing lead roles in movies like Cup and Sookshmadarshini, the latter alongside Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

