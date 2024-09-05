Salaar director Prashanth Neel's reaction to Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas' ARM's trailer raises excitement

Tovino Thomas, who became a fan-favorite after Minnal Murali, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). In the film, the actor will be seen playing three different roles of Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan. Recently, director Prashanth Neel, known for his films like KGF, watched the trailer of ARM and could not hold back his excitement for the pan-India fantasy film.

For the unversed, the team of ARM met with filmmaker Prashanth Neel in Mangalore. There, the director watched the trailer of the Tovino Thomas starrer and praised the entire team for their efforts. He also lauded the visuals of the film along with Tovino's three unique looks and the director's ambitious vision. Now, several photos of their meeting are going viral on social media.

Check out the photos:

ARM is an upcoming fantasy film directed by debutant Jithin Laal. The film will hit the big screens on September 12. Fans are excited about this project as it marks Tovino Thomas' 50th film. Also, the actor will showcase three different looks in the movie with timelines set across 1900, 1950, and 1990.

Taking about ARM and its potential sequel, Tovino Thomas told Pinkvilla, "If this film works out, we will have plenty of options for prequels and sequels."

He further shared the challenges he faced while portraying three different characters and said, "It feels great, and taking on triple roles isn't something that's easy to pull off. I don't consider myself an actor who can do whatever he wants or take on any character that comes his way, but I try my best. I strive for perfection, though achieving perfection is one thing, and striving for it is another. Still, I give whatever it takes within my limits to make it work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the much-awaited film Identity co-starring Trisha Krishnan. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is gearing up for his film with Jr NTR.

