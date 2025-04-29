28 Degree Celsius OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Shalini Vadnikatti, Naveen Chandra's romantic thriller movie online

28 Degree Celsius is a Telugu romantic thriller that hit the big screens on April 4, 2025. Now, less than a month later, the movie has quietly made its digital debut on OTT. If you missed it in theaters and are planning to watch it online, then continue reading to learn more.

When and where to watch 28 Degree Celsius

28 Degree Celsius has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video starting today, 29 April 2025. If you want to enjoy this movie with your loved ones from the comfort of your home then watch it online on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of 28 Degree Celsius

28 Degree Celsius follows the emotional journey of Anjali, a young medical student, who falls in love with Karthik. After a brief romance, the two get married and begin a new life together. However, their happiness is short-lived. Anjali is diagnosed with a rare illness that requires special treatment available only in Georgia.

Determined to save her, Karthik takes her abroad. But tragedy strikes when Anjali suddenly dies during treatment. Her unexpected death leaves Karthik shattered and suspicious. Refusing to accept the circumstances, he begins to search for the truth behind her passing. His investigation leads him into a web of secrets and danger.

As he digs deeper, shocking revelations come to light. Karthik finds himself facing life-threatening challenges as unknown enemies begin to surface.

Cast and crew of 28 Degree Celsius

28 Degrees Celsius features a talented cast including Naveen Chandra, Shalini Vadnikati, Priyadarshi, Jayaprakash, Viva Harsha, and Raja Ravindra. The film is written, directed, and scripted by Dr. Anil Vishwanath. It is produced by Sai Abhishek under the banners of Veeranjaneya Productions and Riverside Cinemas.

Vikram Jupudi and Sanjay Jupudi serve as co-producers, while Junga Prudhvi and Teja Verma are the associate producers. The film’s music is composed by Shravan Bharadwaj, with cinematography handled by Vamsi Patchipulusu.

