NTRNeel Release date: Jr NTR’s epic actioner to hit big screens on June 25, 2026; special glimpse out on THIS day

Jr NTR starrer NTRNeel with director Prashanth Neel has been in the making. And to everyone’s surprise, the movie has announced its official release date. The film is all geared up to make a worldwide release on June 25, 2026.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 June 2026, You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel”.

Moreover, the team also made it clear that a special glimpse of the movie will be unveiled on the actor’s birthday, i.e., May 20, 2025.

Earlier in April 2025, Jr NTR had officially joined the shoot of NTRNeel with the team dropping a picture of him alongside Prashanth Neel. The two artists were seen chatting in a beach backdrop, looking confident as ever.

The new lean look of Jr NTR has also been credited to the movie, with early rumors about him using Ozempic. While speculations were rife on the internet, Jr NTR’s team soon dismissed the same and confirmed that he was on a new diet and fitness regime for the upcoming film.

Talking about NTRNeel aka Dragon, it is said to be a massive action venture, marking the first collaboration of the RRR actor with Salaar director. While many details are yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to be an action epic made on a grand scale.

Coming to Jr NTR’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva directorial is an action drama featuring the tale of Devara, a village chieftain who goes against his contemporaries to resist smuggling.

Moving ahead, Jr NTR will next be appearing in the Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer War 2. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to be the sequel to 2019’s War and the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

