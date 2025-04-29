Khalid Rahman’s brother Jimshi breaks silence amid his hybrid ganja case arrest; says ‘Now it's gonna burn like…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman recently got caught up in a hybrid ganja case in Kochi. Following his arrest and subsequent bail, the filmmaker’s brother, Jimshi Khalid, came forward to extend his support to the director.

In a post on social media, Jimshi posted a picture alongside his brother and penned, “Thank u for ur fuel in the fire, now its gonna burn like never before! #godspeed.”

While the post was open to comments earlier, the picture garnered support from various celebrities, including Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, actress Anagha Ravi, and singer Dabzee. However, the post went on to create a wave of support and backlash, with many criticizing the actors and Jimshi for posting it.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Naslen dropped a love emoji under the post to which a user replied, “Are these freedom fighters? It’s like receiving an award.” Given the uproar, Jimshi turned off his comments.

See the post here:

For those unaware, director Khalid Rahman, along with director Ashraf Hamza, were taken into police custody on April 27, 2025. Both were arrested in Kochi on possession of hybrid ganja but were later released on bail with the investigation still underway.

Khalid Rahman has worked in several Malayalam movies as an assistant director and later debuted as a director with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. The filmmaker had catapulted to fame after the release of his film Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Recently, the director hit the big screens with his film Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen. The sports comedy film featured the tale of a gang of young boys who venture into boxing in order to secure a seat in a common college. The film has been a hit in theaters with mostly positive reviews.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

