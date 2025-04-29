Kingdom: Who is Vijay Deverakonda’s heroine for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama? Netizens question

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his power-packed release with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom. The film is set to hit theaters by the end of May 2025, and there has been considerable excitement surrounding it.

Recently, the makers dropped an update about the first single from the movie, which will be unveiled on April 30. However, it seems netizens are now left with some unresolved queries about the film.

Advertisement

Taking to the comments section of Vijay’s post announcing the first single, fans have been flooding it with a burning question. They are asking who has been selected as the leading lady for this actioner?

Check out the comments here:

Quite interestingly, there has been a noticeable silence from the makers as well. There has been no concrete confirmation about which actress will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in this upcoming movie.

However, according to industry buzz, it is being speculated that Bhagyashri Borse might be the one starring opposite the Dear Comrade actor in Kingdom.

Coming back to Vijay, he has undergone a visible physical transformation for his role in Kingdom. He has been offering glimpses of his rugged physique and crew-cut hairstyle in many of his recent public appearances.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the producer of Kingdom, Naga Vamsi, made a major revelation regarding the remuneration Vijay is charging for this role. He mentioned that, so far, the actor has only accepted a token amount to begin the project.

Advertisement

Vijay will receive his full fee only if the film becomes a success and earns enough to recover the initial production costs. In that case, he will take a share of the profits, thereby entering into a backend deal with the makers.

ALSO READ: Popular Star Kid: Meet Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi who makes her playback debut in Nani’s HIT 3