Jr NTR on 2 months rest due to injury on Hrithik Roshan co-starrer War 2 sets; further schedules to get delayed

Jr NTR is set to take a two-month break from acting due to his injury while doing action rehearsal at Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 sets. Now, as per a report by film journalist Amit Karn from Dainik Bhaskar, the actor will be taking a hiatus for 2 months which would also delay the film’s schedules.

According to the report, the film was set to have schedules in Mumbai and Italy but has been pushed back for the time being. The action sequence in the former location with him is likely to happen in October while the team is still going to Italy for song sequences.

Moreover, as the RRR star takes a break, the rest of the team will also handle some of the action scenes in Mumbai later as well. The upcoming movie War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji with Jr NTR making his official entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

From the post-credit scene from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, we saw that Hrithik’s Kabir is set to face a whole new trial as a criminal mastermind is set to wreak havoc. With Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, it would be interesting to see both actors going head-to-head with each other.

Furthermore, Jr NTR had recently wrapped up the shoot for his next release, Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie which is touted to be an action-thriller has an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

As Sai Ali Khan plays the main antagonist in the film, the makers of Devara had released a teaser glimpse of the actor on his 54th birthday. The short clip unveiled a menacing avatar of him as Bhaira, which was accompanied by the enthralling background score by Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, the makers also had unveiled a romantic track from the movie featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi earlier called Chuttumalle which has also been lauded by many.

