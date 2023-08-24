Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda: Telugu cinema unites to wish Allu Arjun on National Award win

It would not be a stretch to state that the 69th National Film Awards was dominated by the Telugu film industry. Among all the awards that went to Telugu films, the victory of Allu Arjun in the Best Actor category is truly a win that deserves applause. The Pushpa: The Rise actor has made history by bagging the coveted Best Actor prize.

Allu Arjun will go down in history as the first Telugu actor to be honored with the National Film Award for Best Actor. Since his win is one that has created history, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry have wished the actor on his special win.

It's wishes galore for Allu Arjun after his Best Actor win for Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Awards

Many celebrities took to their social media handles to wish Allu Arjun on his big win. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Gopichand, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Deverakonda, S S Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Kartikeya were a few of the celebrities who congratulated Allu Arjun as he created history.

The actor had played the titular character of Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise. The film, as well as his character, had become a national craze right after the release of Pushpa. The film propelled Allu Arjun into nationwide stardom and has now given him his first National Film Award as well. The big win has further raised the excitement for the second part of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule.

While congratulating all the winners, Chiranjeevi specifically pointed out Allu Arjun and congratulated the actor. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69 th National Film Awards 2021 !!!! Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!! Absolutely Proud of you!!!"

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated the actor on his big win for their film. She tweeted, "Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. asal #ThaggedheLe.. congratulationsssssss @alluarjun .. party timeeeeee.." Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda also specifically wished Allu Arjun and tweeted, "Pushpa Raj Congratulationssssss @alluarjun bunny anna #ThaggedheLe"

Venkatesh Daggubati also joined in on the celebrations and shared, "Warmest congratulations to all the recipients of the 69th National Film Awards in 2021! It's a big day for Telugu Cinema Congratulations to Bunny on the much deserved win. Best Actor! So proud @alluarjun"

