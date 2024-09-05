MAA President Vishnu Manchu urges Telangana government to form a commission for women's safety in Telugu cinema

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Actor and President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Vishnu Manchu recently took to his social media handle to make a formal appeal to the Telangana government. He urged Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Cinematography Minister of Telangana to establish a committee which will dedicatedly work toward the safety of women in the Telugu film industry.

In his statement, the actor talked about the importance of creating a safe and protective environment for everyone, especially women, in showbiz. Not just those in front of the camera, but women behind the camera must also get a secure environment to work.

Vishnu Manchu further mentioned about MAA's commitment to provide safety to women as that is the top priority of their association.

He wrote, "As President of MAA, I have formally requested the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and Cinematography Minister of Telangana to establish a commission aimed at enhancing the safety and representation of women in the Telugu Film Industry. Ensuring a secure environment for all, both in front of and behind the camera, is our priority."

"MAA is committed to continuous improvement and welcomes suggestions from industry stakeholders to make our industry a benchmark for safety and empowerment," Vishnu Manchu concluded.

Check out his note below:

For the unversed, the Malayalam film industry has been under fire since the findings of the Hema Committee Report came to light. The report mentioned several cases of sexual assault on women in Mollywood. Recently, Mohanlal also stepped down from his role as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the serious allegations made on some of the members of the committee. Not just him, but the entire governing body of AMMA got dissolved.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

